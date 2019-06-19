Maratha quota ordinance: SC notice to Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra govt on a plea challenging the Bombay HC's order that declined to consider a writ petition against 16% quota for Marathas in admission to PG medical and dental courses.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant asked the state government to respond to the special leave petition filed by Sameer.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for the petitioner, contended the high court did not consider the matter in view of an apex court's order on June 4, wherein it was stated no other would deal with any plea related to admission to PG courses.

On this, the bench said, "We have passed that order with reference to 10% EWS reservation. We have said no court should entertain further petition, but herein the petitioner can't be rendered remedy less. The challenge has to be decided."

The court put the matter for further consideration on June 24.

The petitioner has challenged the validity of June 13 order of the high court.

The Nagpur bench of the high court had declined to entertain the plea against the Ordinance issued on May 20, providing 16 % reservation to socially and economically backward classes in admission to PG medical and dental courses.