‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

A day after pall of gloom descended on the house of defence personnel Sunil Rai in Bihar’s Saran district, after the family was informed about his martyrdom in the Indo-China clash near Line of Actual Control (LAC), the 'martyred' jawan called up his wife Menaka Rai on Wednesday and told her : “Abhi zinda hoon. (I am still alive).”

The sombre mood turned into jubilation after Sunil’s family came to know he was in fine fettle while defending the country at the border.

The entire confusion arose because of similar names of two jawans Sunil Rai. Incidentally, their father’s names were reportedly also similar: Sukhdeo Rai.

The one Sunil who has been martyred was actually posted at Ladakh and died fighting the Chinese soldiers. On Tuesday evening, an army official called up Sunil’s wife Menaka in Saran and informed her about her husband’s martyrdom. The Saran district officials too confirmed about receiving such information but said “We will wait for further information from the Army.”

However, on Wednesday, Sunil personally called up his wife and told her he is “alive and kicking.” The goof-up, he said, was due to similar names. While one Sunil was posted at Ladakh, the other one was in Leh.

“I have spoken to my husband over phone. God has given me a new lease of life,” said Menaka after the telephonic conversation with her hubby.

Meanwhile, of those killed at Galwan Valley near LAC, three jawans belonged to Bihar. The bodies of Sunil (of Bihta), Aman Singh (of Samastipur) and Kundan Kumar (of Saharsa) are being flown by a special aircraft. After paying tributes, the bodies would be sent to their respective districts for performing last rites.