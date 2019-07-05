Maya slams budget, says it has nothing for poor

BSP supremo Mayawati has slammed the Union Budget saying that it has nothing for the "Dalits" and "backward" communities.

"The budget has nothing for the Dalits and backward communities... It will only benefit a few industrialists... The poor will continue to suffer," Mayawati said in a series of tweets after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Efforts have been made to sugarcoat the budget... It remains to be seen if it is able to solve the problems being faced by the country," she said.

Mayawati said that the budget would benefit the private sector and a "few industrialists".