Maya slams budget, says it has nothing for poor

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Maya slams budget, says it has nothing for poor

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow,
  • Jul 05 2019, 17:37pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:00pm ist
BSP supremo Mayawati. DH file photo

BSP supremo Mayawati has slammed the Union Budget saying that it has nothing for the "Dalits" and "backward" communities.

"The budget has nothing for the Dalits and backward communities... It will only benefit a few industrialists... The poor will continue to suffer," Mayawati said in a series of tweets after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Efforts have been made to sugarcoat the budget... It remains to be seen if it is able to solve the problems being faced by the country," she said.

Mayawati said that the budget would benefit the private sector and a "few industrialists".

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Mayawati
Budget 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman
Comments (+)
 