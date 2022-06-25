Mayawati's BSP to support Droupadi Murmu for President

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that her party would support the candidature of Droupadi Murmu for President "keeping our party and movement in mind".

"We've decided to support NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. We've taken this decision neither in support of BJP or NDA nor against opposition but keeping our party and movement in mind," Mayawati said.

More to follow...