Mayawati's BSP to support Droupadi Murmu for President

Mayawati's BSP backs Droupadi Murmu for President

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2022, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 10:24 ist
Mayawati. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that her party would support the candidature of Droupadi Murmu for President "keeping our party and movement in mind".

"We've decided to support NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. We've taken this decision neither in support of BJP or NDA nor against opposition but keeping our party and movement in mind," Mayawati said.

Presidential Elections
Droupadi Murmu
Mayawati

