Meet Lt Gen Manoj Naravane, India's next Army Chief

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to take over as the next Chief of the Army Staff. He will succeed Gen Bipin Rawat.

Lt Gen Naravane, who is currently the Vice-Chief of the Army, will remain the Army Chief for the next two and a half years.

Regarded as a strict and cautious officer, the 59-year-old Naravane is said to be a China expert. He has served long years along the China and Pakistan border. Naravane is set to have played a key role in increasing cooperation between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army along the China border.

Over the four-decade-long distinguished military career, he was commissioned into the 7th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in Jun 1980. He was also a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation Pawan besides serving as a Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years. His enormous amount of experience in serving in the most challenging areas is expected to bode well for India considering the country's security challenges in Kashmir, the Northeast and the strategic competition with China.

The General is also a decorated officer. He is a recipient of the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for effectively commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also been awarded the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' for commanding a prestigious strike corps.

Apart from the challenges due to rising tension along the borders, the new Army Chief would have to look at ensuring that the Army gets enough money for the modernisation of weapons.

Naravane is married to Veena Naravane and they have two daughters.