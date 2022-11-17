Delhi murder accused Aftab consents to narco test

Mehrauli killing: Poonawala to be quizzed in police custody for 5 days, court permits his narco test

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 17 2022, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 17:38 ist
Police personnel along with accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala. Credit: PTI Photo

 A Delhi court on Thursday permitted the city police to question Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

 