Merchant vessel off Kerala coast faces power outage, asks ICG for help

A team of officials from the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has reached the vessel

A merchant vessel off the Kasaragod coast in Kerala asked the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for help on Friday. Credit: Twitter Photo/@IndiaCoastGuard

A merchant vessel off the Kasaragod coast in Kerala asked the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for help on Friday after it witnessed a blackout due to a power outage, according to an official statement.

A team of officials from the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has reached the vessel -- which has a total of 14 crew members -- to rectify the power outage issue, the statement noted.

"The ICG swiftly responded to SOS call from MV JSW Mihirgad with 14 crew facing total blackout due to power failure off Kasaragod," the coast guard wrote on Twitter.

"ICG helicopter airlifted CSL team & gadgets for analysis from Mangalore & disembarked on ship amidst inclement weather. Rectification in progress," it said. 

