Mild tremor felt in some villages in Maharashtra's Latur district; no one hurt

A low-intensity tremor was felt in Killari and other villages in Maharashtra's Latur district in the wee hours of Saturday but no casualty is reported, officials said. The epicentre of the 2.4 magnitude tremor was located 10 km below the ground, a disaster management official said.

"The tremor was reported at 2 am on Saturday, one-and-a-half months after seismological stations were installed at Aurad Shahjani and Ashiv villages (in Latur)," the official said. Notably, the deadliest earthquake in Maharashtra struck Latur in 1993 mainly affecting Killari and other villages and some areas in the neighbouring Osmanabad district, killing thousands of people. "The tremor was felt in Killari, Sirsal, Yelwat, Pardhewadi, Karla, Kumtha, Nadihattarga, Sanghvi, Jeori, Talni, and Banegaon villages along with some villages in Osmanabad district (also in Marathwada region)," the official said.

At least eight tremors had been reported in the area from September 6 to October 4. Earlier, mysterious underground sounds had been reported in Hasori village in Nilanga tehsil, 25 km away from killari village. Latur district collector Prithviraj BP, a team of experts from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University and experts of the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, Delhi, had visited these villages earlier.