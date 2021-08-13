Militants lob grenade at security forces in J&K's Baramulla

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade at security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
About 2:30 pm, terrorist hurled a grenade at security forces party near SBI main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir, a police official said.
He said further details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy
'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes
Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death
'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city
Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban
Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land
Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar