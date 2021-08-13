Militants lob grenade at security forces in J&K

Militants lob grenade at security forces in J&K's Baramulla

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade at security forces in Baramulla district of J&K

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 13 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 16:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade at security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

About 2:30 pm, terrorist hurled a grenade at security forces party near SBI main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir, a police official said.

He said further details are awaited.

