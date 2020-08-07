MEA holds Covid-19 good governance practices programme

Ministry of External Affairs holds programme on good governance practices during Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 20:13 ist
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Credit: PTI Photo

A two-day programme on good governance practices during Covid-19 pandemic was held in the national capital by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a statement, the MEA said the event saw 70 participants from Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cambodia, Colombia, Kenya, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Somalia, Zambia and other Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) partner countries.

"A two-day eITEC programme on 'Covid-19 – Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic' at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) was inaugurated by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, on August 6," the statement said.

This is the 11th such eITEC programme on Covid-19 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in which around 900 participants from different ITEC partner countries have participated and benefited, it said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NCGG
Ministry of External Affairs
COVID-19
Coronavirus
V Muraleedharan

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 