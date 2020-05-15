Dalit rape victim kills herself as dad was threatened

Minor Dalit rape victim kills herself after after watching her father being threatened

PTI
PTI, Kanpur (UP),
  • May 15 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 16:07 ist
Representative image/iStock images

 A minor Dalit rape victim, whose father was threatened by the alleged rapist's brother, killed herself in Bachaupur village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

She hanged herself on Thursday evening after witnessing her father being threatened by Sonu Gautam (30), whose younger brother Sachin had allegedly abducted and raped her six months ago, they said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Rishikesh Yadav said Sonu Gautam hurled expletives on the victim's father in her presence which could have drove her to take the extreme step, Yadav said.

Police arrested Sonu Gautam and booked him for abatement to suicide, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

The girl was raped on December 19 and Sachin was arrested and sent to jail, he said. 

