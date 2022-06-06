Indore: Minor stranger her two-month-old baby, arrested

Minor mother strangles her two-month-old baby in Indore, arrested

The accused has confessed to the crime and has been arrested

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 14:50 ist

In a case registered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a minor, also a rape survivor, was held for strangling and killing her two-month-old baby on Monday, reported ANI.

According to a police official, poverty and failure to take care of the baby were the main reasons behind the shocking act.

The accused has confessed to the crime and has been arrested, Indore’s Addl DCP, Rajesh Vyas told ANI.

“A few days ago, a minor girl was raped after which she gave birth to a child. She was irked by the child. Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She was frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby. She has confessed to the crime,"  said the Addl DSP.

The incident was brought to light after the postmortem of the child was conducted.

 

