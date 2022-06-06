Minor mother strangles her two-month-old baby in Indore, arrested

In a case registered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a minor, also a rape survivor, was held for strangling and killing her two-month-old baby on Monday, reported ANI.
According to a police official, poverty and failure to take care of the baby were the main reasons behind the shocking act.
The accused has confessed to the crime and has been arrested, Indore’s Addl DCP, Rajesh Vyas told ANI.
“A few days ago, a minor girl was raped after which she gave birth to a child. She was irked by the child. Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She was frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby. She has confessed to the crime," said the Addl DSP.
The incident was brought to light after the postmortem of the child was conducted.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse
In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022
DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens
Google honours espresso machine maker Angelo Moriondo
Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait
DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India
Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities
How to avoid falling prey to cyber frauds
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years