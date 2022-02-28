Mistry moves SC to expunge remarks against him

Cyrus P Mistry has approached the Supreme Court for expunging remarks against him in the top court’s March 26, 2021 judgment which had upheld his ouster as the chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.

On Monday, senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for Mistry, submitted to the bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana an application to 'expunge certain remarks which affected his reputation, integrity and character'.

Senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for the Tatas, objected to the Mistry’s plea on the ground of maintainability.

The bench, however, fixed the matter for hearing after 10 days.

In his application, Mistry said that the top court's remarks in the judgement on his conduct were “unwarranted and unjustified and not necessary for the decision rendered.”

In a relief to the Mistry's group, the top court had earlier decided to hear review plea against its March 26, 2021 judgement which had upheld the decision of Tata Sons to remove him as executive chairman in 2016 and director on the board of the company.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, by a majority view of 2:1, agreed to consider the review petition filed by the Mistry's group in open court on March 9.

Justice Ramasubramaian has dissented with this February 15 order to consider review petition.

Watch the latest DH videos: