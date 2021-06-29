Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine likely to get DCGI nod soon

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is likely to give its nod to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine soon for emergency use for 18 years and above, PTI reported quoting sources.
Indian pharma major Cipla has applied for import and marketing authorisation for Moderna's vaccine.
More to follow...
