Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine likely to get DCGI nod soon

Cipla will be importing and marketing the vaccine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2021, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 12:53 ist
A health worker prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 at the National Secretary of Sports vaccination centre in Asuncion, Paraguay. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is likely to give its nod to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine soon for emergency use for 18 years and above, PTI reported quoting sources.

Indian pharma major Cipla has applied for import and marketing authorisation for Moderna's vaccine.

More to follow...

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Moderna
Coronavirus vaccine

