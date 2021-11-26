Modi committed to welfare of all sections, says Shah on Constitution Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following in the footsteps of BR Ambedkar, and described the Constitution as the soul of democracy.

In an address on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, Shah tweeted (in Hindi), "The Constitution is the soul of democracy as well as the basis of unity and progress of India. On Constitution Day, I bow to the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar and all the great men."

संविधान लोकतंत्र की आत्मा होने के साथ-साथ भारत की एकता व प्रगति का मूल आधार है। संविधान दिवस पर भारतीय संविधान के शिल्पी बाबासाहेब अंबेडकर व सभी महापुरुषों को नमन करता हूँ।

मोदी सरकार बाबासाहेब के पदचिन्हों पर चलकर देश के हर वर्ग के कल्याण व उन्हें अधिकार दिलाने हेतु कटिबद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/5hPGbtZvr3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2021

"The Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following the footsteps of Babasaheb," he said.

