Modi committed to welfare of all sections, says Shah on Constitution Day

Modi committed to welfare of all sections, says Shah

Shah said that Modi is following in the footsteps of BR Ambedkar, describing the Constitution as the 'soul of democracy'

  • Nov 26 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 14:46 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: AFP Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following in the footsteps of BR Ambedkar, and described the Constitution as the soul of democracy.

In an address on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, Shah tweeted (in Hindi), "The Constitution is the soul of democracy as well as the basis of unity and progress of India. On Constitution Day, I bow to the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar and all the great men."

 

"The Modi government is committed to the welfare and rights of every section of the country by following the footsteps of Babasaheb," he said.

