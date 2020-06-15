'Modi govt prioritises national policy over politics'

Modi govt prioritises national policy over politics to resolve decades-old problems, says Smriti Irani

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 15 2020, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 21:35 ist

The Narendra Modi government gives priority to national policy (rashtraniti) over politics (rajniti) for the welfare of the people and to resolve decades-old problems linked to the unity of the country, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Monday.

Addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers of Himachal Pradesh, Irani said the government's efforts and Prime Minister Modi's able leadership in the fight against COVID-19 have been praised not only by various other countries but by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well.

The prime minister was concerned about the common man and their welfare during this time of pandemic and therefore provided free ration and gas cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, she said, underlining that the country has full faith in his leadership.

Talking about the work done by BJP workers to help the people, she said food was provided to more than 11 crore workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Stressing that the people are living assured as the country is led "by able leadership", Irani said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritise national policy (rashtraniti) over politics (rajniti) for welfare of people and to resolve the decades-old problems linked to unity of the country."

At the same time the government announced a Rs 20-lakh crore economic package to tackle the economic impact of the pandemic, she said, adding that it will inject new energy in the economy and will make the country self-reliant.

