Modi inaugurates museum expo; urges global players to return Indian artefacts

Stating that India is working on creating “cultural infrastructure”, prime minister Narendra Modi urged art collectors across the globe to return artefacts to India that were stolen across various periods of time. Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the first International Museums Expo, the prime minister urged those engaged in the art world to cooperate.

“I urge art connoisseurs around the world, especially those associated with museums, to further increase cooperation in this field. There should not be any such artwork in any museum of any country, which has reached there in an unethical manner. We should make this a moral commitment for all the museums,” Modi said.

He added that various countries have started returning such artefacts to India. “Be it the idol of Maa Annapurna stolen from Banaras, the idol of Mahishasurmardini stolen from Gujarat, or the Nataraja idols made during the Chola Empire – around 240 ancient artefacts have been brought back to India while this number did not touch 20 for many decades before this. Smuggling of cultural artefacts from India has also reduced considerably in the nine years of our government,” Modi said.

Modi’s comments come as reports have emerged that Indian officials are officially pursuing the repatriation of the 105-carat diamond Koh-i-noor, stolen during British rule from the treasury of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The International Museum Expo, an initiative of the ministry of culture, has exhibits of objects from 75 years of freedom, exhibitions of over 500 book covers of books on museums, and a digital audio-visual series. A census of museums, a pictorial bibliography of museum books, a game developed by the ministry, a graphic novel, and a pocket map of Kartavya Path will be released during the three=day programme.

The prime minister also unveiled plans of the upcoming national museum; DH had earlier reported that the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum will be spread across an area of 1.17 lakh square metres, and have exhibits from the current National Museum. The new museum will also have 950 rooms across four floors – a basement, a ground floor and two floors above that.

Modi also unveiled the mascot of the expo – a contemporised wood version of the Dancing Girl in the Chennapatnam art style.