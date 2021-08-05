Modi, S Jaishankar celebrate Article 370 abrogation anniversary on Twitter

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Thursday took to Twitter to celebrate the second anniversary of its August 5, 2019 decisions on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Pakistan continued its campaign against the move and once again accused India of “gross and systematic human rights violation” in the region.

New Delhi rejected a call by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to India to rollback the Modi Government’s decision to strip J&K of its special status and to reorganize the state into two Union Territories.

Modi, himself, tweeted that August 5 had become a very special day as the Article 370 of the Constitution had been abrogated on this day two years back and every citizen of J&K had been given equal right to all government benefits.

भारत के इतिहास में अगस्त उपलब्धियों का महीना रहा है। इसी दिन, आर्टिकल-370 हटाकर जम्मू-कश्मीर के हर नागरिक को हर अधिकार का भागीदार बनाया गया। कोटि-कोटि भारतीयों ने सैकड़ों साल बाद भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण की तरफ पहला कदम रखा। pic.twitter.com/k4HcivVaHF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

“Jammu and Kashmir has seen real Democracy, Development, Good Governance and Empowerment in the last two years. As a result, India's unity and integrity has been immeasurably strengthened,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen real Democracy, Development, Good Governance and Empowerment in the last two years. As a result, India's unity and integrity has been immeasurably strengthened. #NewJammuKashmir — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 5, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Pakistan Government, however, sought to counter New Delhi’s claim, stating that the international community had in the past two years seen the most unprecedented military siege, gross and systematic human rights violation and curbs on fundamental rights and freedoms of Kashmiris.

The OIC too once again termed the Modi Government’s decisions on J&K as “unilateral steps” aimed at altering “the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory as stipulated in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions. The organization reiterated its call to New Delhi revoke the decision and urged it to “refrain from changing the demographic composition of the disputed territory of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to respect the basic human rights of its inhabitants”.

“The OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi. “It is reiterated that the OIC General Secretariat should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of India”.

Check out DH's latest videos: