Monsoon Session Live: K C Venugopal moves privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned multiple times yesterday amid Opposition uproar. The Centre and the Opposition parties are clashing over the Pegasus snooping row, Covid-19 and farm laws, bringing the proceedings in both the Houses to a standstill. Stay tuned for more updates.
Meeting of Congress MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 9.45 AM to discuss floor strategy. (DHNS)
Cong leader moves privilege motion against MoS over ‘no deaths due to oxygen shortage’ remarks
Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday moved a privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for “misleading” the parliament on deaths due to shortage of oxygen in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak.
He said the entire country witnessed how people were scrambling for oxygen and many patients in several hospitals died due to the shortage of the life-saving gas during the second wave of coronavirus.
"I have moved a privilege motion to the Rajya Sabha chairman demanding action against the Minister of State for Health due to misinformation given to the Rajya Sabha on my starred question," he told reporters here.
Nadda slams TMC over its MP snatching papers from Union minister in Rajya Sabha
BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday hit out at the Trinamool Congress over its MP Shantanu Sen snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha and tearing those, saying it is condemnable and against the democratic values and of the country.
Sen snatched papers from Vaishnaw after the TMC, Congress and other opposition party members, who had earlier forced two adjournments of the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, rushed into the well of the House as the minister was called to make a statement on the Pegasus snooping row.
Govt will move motion seeking suspension of TMC MP Shantanu Sen, say sources
The government will move a motion seeking suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, sources said.
They said some opposition MPs "misbehaved" with the treasury bench members, including a minister, even after the House was adjourned.
