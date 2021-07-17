Monsoon-sown crop area in India drops 12% amid delayed rains

Monsoon crop area in India drops 12% amid delayed rains

India’s June-September monsoon rains were 7% below average in the week ended July 14

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jul 17 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 19:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

By Pratik Parija,

Indian farmers have planted monsoon crops such as rice, cotton and soybeans on 6.11 crore hectares of land as of July 16, a decline of 12% from a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.

Area under sugarcane has risen almost 1.7% to 53.7 lakh hectares so far this year, while cotton has been planted in 98.4 lakh hectares, down 13% from a year earlier, the ministry said late Friday.

India’s June-September monsoon rains were 7% below average in the week ended July 14, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Sowing of monsoon-sown crops normally begins in late May and peaks in July while harvesting starts in late September.

Following is a table showing area covered under major crops.


Credit: Bloomberg

 

