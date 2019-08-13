Monthly pension scheme: CSC to enroll 2 cr farmers

The Common Service Centre SPV (CSC) has set a target of enrolling 2 crore small and marginal farmers under the “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY) by August 15, 2019.

“I have asked all village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) who run over 2-lakh CSCs in villages across India to register at least 100 small and marginal farmers by Independence Day (August 15, 2019)…All our CSCs will remain open on Independence Day to meet the target, said CSC Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Tyagi.

PM-KMY was launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital on Friday.

PM-KMY is a Central Sector social security scheme administered by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. The Ministry has roped in CSC, a Special Purpose Vehicle under Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY), as exclusive “enrolling agency” for enrollment of subscribers.

Any eligible farmer who wants to join the scheme can visit his nearest CSC along with his Aadhaar card and bank passbook or account details. The staff in the CSCs will complete the on-line registration process and PM-KMY Pension Card with a unique Pension Account Number will be generated, Tyagi said.

Under the PM-KMY, which was announced during the Budget 2019-20, a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60. Farmers holding up to 2 lakh hectare farm land will be eligible for the PM-KMY scheme.