Monuments, museums under ASI to reopen on Wednesday

Monuments, museums under ASI to reopen today

Tickets to the monuments will be available online and visitors will have to book slots beforehand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 08:39 ist
The ASI had shut down 3,691 monuments and sites from April 15 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

With the decline in Covid-19 cases in India, all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums would be open for visitors from Wednesday.

The ASI had shut down 3,691 monuments and sites from April 15 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ASI said in its order that the monuments, sites and museums would be reopened “in strict compliance with the executive orders, if any, issued by State/District Disaster Management Authority”.

Tickets to the monuments will be available online and visitors will have to book slots beforehand.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday said the Ministry had given the go-ahead for their reopening and that visitors would have to follow Covid-19 related protocols.

With DHNS inputs

Taj Mahal
Archaeological Survey of India
Coronavirus
Covid-19

