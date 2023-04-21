Moon sighted, Eid to be celebrated in India on April 22

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was sighted this evening.
Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted at several places.
Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday, he said.
Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper."
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of Lucknow said the moon was also sighted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.
It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.
