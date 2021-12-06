Moscow, Delhi sign deal to make AK-203 assault rifles in India

Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that will see India produce more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov said.
The deal was struck during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion
New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission
Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?
What's a Food Metaverse?
Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue
This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces
Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'