Moscow, Delhi sign deal to make AK-203 assault rifles in India

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 06 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 20:30 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other before their meeting in New Delhi,on, Monday, Dec.6, 2021. Credit: IANS Photo

Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that will see India produce more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov said.

The deal was struck during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India
Russia
Defence

What's Brewing

