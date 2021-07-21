MPPSC to hold preliminary exams on July 25

The MPPSC, as a precautionary measure, has decided to seek a declaration from the candidates, stating that they are not infected with the virus

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jul 21 2021, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 18:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's (MPPSC) State Services prelims, which had been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 outbreak, will now be held on July 25, an official said on Wednesday.

Although the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has declined, the MPPSC, as a precautionary measure, has decided to seek a “declaration” from the candidates, stating that they are not infected with the virus.

“Candidates have to sign a declaration at examination centres that they are not infected by coronavirus,” the MPPSC's officer on special duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai said.

While no candidate has so far informed the commission about being infected, as a precautionary measure, 64 special centres have been set up in 52 districts, where infected candidates can appear for the examination separately, the official said.

At least 1,011 centres have been set up for the prelims, he said, adding that the examination will be conducted in compliance with all Covid-19 protocols and candidates will be allowed to bring their own water bottles and sanitisers.

A total of 3,44,491 candidates will appear for the exams, which will be held in two sessions on July 25, the official said. The examination had been postponed twice in the past due to the pandemic. Earlier, it was scheduled for April 11, then for June 20, he added.

Madhya Pradesh
civil services
Exam
MPPSC

