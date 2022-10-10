Mulayam was soldier for democracy during Emergency: PM

Mulayam Singh Yadav was key soldier for democracy during Emergency: PM Modi

Tributes and condolences are pouring in from across party lines after Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2022, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 10:48 ist
Undated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

"Mulayam Singh Yadav was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, offering condolences to the family of Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."

Also Read — Mulayam Singh Yadav: Tallest OBC leader no more

Tributes and condolences poured in from across party lines after Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday.

Also Read — 3-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh on demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Calling him as the key soldier of democracy during the Emergency, the PM said: "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest."

"I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," he added.

Mulayam, 82, was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Narendra Modi
Akhilesh Yadav
India Politics
Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 