Mumbai cops nailed Pak's Kasab lie: 26/11 probe officer

Mumbai Police nailed the lie of terrorist Ajmal Kasab by collecting evidences from foreign countries, investigating officer Ramesh Mahale remembered on Tuesday on the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack.

Addressing a lecture in Aurangabad, Mahale said Pakistan had rejected seven times in the past that Kasab, who was captured alive by the Mumbai Police, was its national.

Kasab was among the ten terrorists who launched a deadly attack on Mumbai on November 26, 2008. While other terrorists were killed over the next three days, Kasab was captured alive on the November 26 night.

As many as 166 people, including 18 security personnel, were killed and several others were injured in the mayhem.

"Pakistan rejected on seven occasions that Kasab was its national. But we collected proofs that connected the material used during the 26/11 attack with Pakistan," Mahale said.

He hailed Mumbai Police's role in efficient investigation.

"None of the agencies had succeeded in capturing a terrorist alive during a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack unlike in Mumbai," Mahale said while recalling the role of policeman Tukaram Ombale in the daring operation.

He said none of the 2200 witnesses changed their statements during the trial.

Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012.