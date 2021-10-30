Mumbai drugs case may be handed over to NIA: Report

Mumbai drugs bust case likely to be handed over to NIA: Report

Wankhede has denied all allegations as the Special Enquiry Team (SET) of the NCB is probing allegations of the extortion attempt

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 30 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 14:26 ist
Supporters of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede protesting outside the NCB office in New Delhi, Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai drugs case, in which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan and allegedly seized banned drugs aboard a cruise ship, is most likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), CNN-News18 reported quoting sources.

An NIA team had visited the Mumbai zonal office of the NCB and spent hours inside, the report stated.

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who led the raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month, is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion and his alleged connection with BJP leaders.

Also read: Published Wankhede's former wife's photos with her consent: Nawab Malik

Prabhakar Sail, one of NCB's independent witnesses in the cruise drugs case, has alleged that he overheard K P Gosavi, another witness, talking to one Sam D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore, including Rs 8 crore for Wankhede, to let off Aryan Khan arrested in the case.

Taking potshots over a meeting between family members of Sameer Wankhede and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to defame Maharashtra and Bollywood.

"I had already raised questions about BJP's uneasiness when I was targeting an NCB official for his alleged involvement in the fraud.”

The state minister, who has dubbed the cruise drugs case as "bogus", also accused Wankhede of forging documents to get a government job and lying about his religion, among other things. The IRS officer and his family have denied all allegations.

Wankhede has denied all allegations.

Meanwhile, the Special Enquiry Team (SET) of the NCB, which is probing allegations of the extortion attempt, said that it can not make any progress unless it speaks to Sail. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

(With PTI inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sameer Wankhede
Mumbai
Drugs
India News
NIA
Aryan Khan
Nawab Malik
Narcotics Control Bureau

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween

In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween

Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas

Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

 