Muraleedharan to lead Indian delegation at Vatican

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will lead the Indian delegation at the ceremony in which Pope Francis will declare Saint Mariam Thresia a saint in Vatican City on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Muraleedharan will be on a two-day visit to Vatican City from October 12-13 for the canonisation of Sister Mariam Thresia, it said.

Sister Mariam Thresia, born on April 26, 1876, in Thrissur, Kerala, founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family in Thrissur in May 1914. She passed away on June 8, 1926.

On April 9, 2000, she was beatified by Pope John Paul II.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also referred to Sister Thresia.

He had said it is a matter of pride for every Indian that on the coming October 13, Pope Francis will declare her a saint.

"Sister Thresia, in her short lifespan of 50 years, worked for the good of humanity becoming a noble example for the entire world. Whatever task Sister Mariam Thresia undertook and accomplished, she did so with utmost dedication and devotion," he had said.

She rendered service in the fields of education and social service and has built many schools, hostels and orphanages, Modi had said.