My father is stable now, says Pranab Mukherjee's son

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee assured that his father was haemodynamically stable, on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said, "With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You."

With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You 🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 12, 2020

Mukherjee, 84, underwent an emergency brain surgery on Monday for removal of a large clot that had formed after he fell at his home on Sunday night.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” a statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital said.

The former President’s daughter Sharmistha, who stays with him at his 10, Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital, posted an emotional message on Twitter, praying to God that he should do what was best for her father.