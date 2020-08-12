My father is stable now, says Pranab Mukherjee's son

My father is stable now, says Pranab Mukherjee's son

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 12 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 22:41 ist

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee assured that his father was haemodynamically stable, on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said, "With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You."

Mukherjee, 84, underwent an emergency brain surgery on Monday for removal of a large clot that had formed after he fell at his home on Sunday night.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” a statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital said.

The former President’s daughter Sharmistha, who stays with him at his 10, Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital, posted an emotional message on Twitter, praying to God that he should do what was best for her father.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pranab Mukherjee

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 