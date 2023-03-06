NAAC chief resigns to 'safeguard sanctity of post'

NAAC chief Bhushan Patwardhan resigns to 'safeguard sanctity of post'

NAAC is an autonomous body under the UGC that assesses and certifies higher educational institutions with gradings as part of accreditation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 16:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) chairperson Bhushan Patwardhan has resigned, saying he was doing so to safeguard "the sanctity of the post", days after alleging that universities were obtaining questionable grades through unfair means.

In a letter to University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday night, Patwardhan said he was resigning from his post.

"After careful reconsideration of the entire subject, I hereby resign from the position of Chairman of the Executive Committee, NAAC, Bengaluru in the larger interest of the UGC, NAAC, and Indian higher education system," he wrote.

"I wish to reiterate that I had nothing personal in this matter but it was an act to safeguard self-respect and the sanctity of the post of chairman EC and the NAAC," he added.

NAAC is an autonomous body under the UGC that assesses and certifies higher educational institutions with gradings as part of accreditation.

Patwardhan last week demanded an "independent inquiry" into UGC's move to appoint an "additional chairman without any legal authority".

In another letter to the UGC chairman last month, Patwardhan alleged that "vested interests and malpractices" were leading to some higher educational institutes obtaining "questionable grades". He also expressed his "intent to resign" in that letter.

There was no comment from UGC on the subject.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NAAC
India News
UGC

What's Brewing

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

 