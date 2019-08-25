Nation has to be made fit: PM Modi

'Fit India Movement' is the next mega campaign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch this week to promote sports and other physical activities in a big way.

The national programme, formulated by the Ministry of Sports in coordination with the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, will be rolled out by the prime minister on August 29 from Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on the occasion of the National Sports Day.

“We have to keep ourselves fit and the nation has to be made fit. It will be a very interesting campaign for everyone—children, young, elderly and women—and it will be your own movement. But today, I am not going to reveal its specifics. You must wait for August 29,” Modi said during his 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio address on Sunday.

In an advisory, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed all universities and colleges to ensure that their students, teachers and other staff remain present in the campus on the occasion and watch the launch of the programme to be aired live by Doordarshan.

The government is yet to announce the schedule of the event.

“I will tell you about 'Fit India Movement' in detail on August 29. I am not going to forget connecting you with the movement because I want to see you fit. I want to make you aware about fitness and for a fit India, we should unite to set some goals for the country,” the prime minister said.

While launching the programme, Modi will administer fitness pledge to the students and others to be attending the event.

During his radio address, he also appealed to people to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 with a resolve to make India plastic-free.

“This year, on October 2, when we celebrate Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is open defecation free, but shall also lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic,” he said.

He also exhorted municipalities, NGOs and the corporate sector to come forward with ways for safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali this year.