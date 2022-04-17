40 lakh died of Covid due to 'govt negligence': Rahul

40 lakh Indians died of Covid due to 'government negligence': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has been alleging that the government has not released the actual Covid-19 death figures

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 13:57 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government's "negligence" and once again demanded that all families of the deceased be given Rs four lakh compensation each.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the screenshot of a New York Times report which claimed that India is stalling the WHO's efforts to make global Covid death toll public.

"Modi ji neither speaks the truth, nor lets others speak. He still lies that no one died due to oxygen shortage!" Gandhi charged in a tweet in Hindi along with the screenshot of the report.

"I had said earlier also – due to the negligence of the government during Covid, not five lakh, but 40 lakh Indians died," the former Congress chief said.

"Fulfil your responsibility, Modi ji – give compensation of Rs four lakh to every (Covid) victim's family," Gandhi said.

Read | Centre questions WHO's methodology to estimate Covid-19 mortalities

India on Saturday questioned the World Health Organization's (WHO) methodology to estimate Covid-19 mortalities in the country, saying using such a mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population.

The Union Health Ministry issued a statement in response to the article titled 'India Is Stalling WHO's Efforts to Make Global Covid Death Toll Public' dated April 16, saying the country has on several occasions shared its concerns with the global health body over the methodology used.

The Congress has been alleging that the government has not released the actual Covid-19 death figures and has demanded a compensation of Rs four lakh to the family members of the deceased.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, the death toll from Covid has climbed to 5,21,751 with four fresh fatalities.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
WHO
World Health Organization
India
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

NFTs: A trade tool for artists of all ilk to milk

NFTs: A trade tool for artists of all ilk to milk

Sri Lanka: A welfare state in cinders

Sri Lanka: A welfare state in cinders

Spiking mercury level advances Tulip Garden closure

Spiking mercury level advances Tulip Garden closure

Iron women of India

Iron women of India

 