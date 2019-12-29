51 IAS officers transferred in major reshuffle in Hr

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of 51 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Deputy commissioners of a few districts and some officers of the ranks of additional chief secretary and principal secretary were transferred in the rejig.

Transfer and posting orders of five Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers were also issued on Saturday, according to an official release.

Among the IAS officers, Tourism Department Additional Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan has been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Jails, Criminal and Investigation Administration of Justice Department.

Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, in addition to his present duties.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, Secretary to Governor, Haryana, has been posted as Labour Commissioner, Haryana and Secretary, Labour Department.

Amneet P Kumar, Secretary, Health Department, Mission Director, National Health Mission, has been posted as Director General Secondary Education and Secretary to School Education Department.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department has been posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies and Special Secretary Urban Local Bodies department and Mission Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission and State Urban Development Authority, Haryana.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, Director General, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare, Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, has been posted as Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department.

Sumedha Kataria, Deputy Commissioner, Panipat, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Panchkula.

Satyavir Singh Phulia, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, has been posted as Transport Commissioner and Special Secretary, Transport Department.

Atul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, has been posted as Director, AYUSH, Haryana, Special Secretary Health Department and Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation.

Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Sujan Singh has been transferred to Kaithal.

Rajesh Jogpal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Panchkula, has been posted as Special Secretary, Home-II Department and Commissioner, Gurudwara Elections.

Jitender Kumar, Secretary, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Rewari.

Hema Sharma, Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Panipat.

Karnal Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Naresh Kumar, Additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Palwal.

Palwal Deputy Commissioner Yash Pal has been transferred to Faridabad.

Dhirendra Khadgata, Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra, while Priyanka Soni, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Hisar.