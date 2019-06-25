Aadhaar Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Aadhaar and other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha session on Monday, which replaces the Aadhaar and other laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, reported PRS India.

The bill proposed voluntary use of Aadhaar number as an identity of a person to open a bank account and for getting a mobile connection. It also allows ‘offline verification’ of an individual’s identity, through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Additionally, under the UIDAI fund, all the fees, grants, salaries, received by the UIDAI would be directly credited to that fund.

The Bill also amends the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Parliament Budget session commenced on June 17 and will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 3, it will be followed by the Union Budget 2019-2020 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 4.