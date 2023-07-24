Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for Monsoon Session

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 12:45 ist
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour".

Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.

Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.

They were demanding a statement from the prime minister in the House on the Manipur issue.

Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
Sanjay Singh
India News
Indian Politics
Parliament
Rajya Sabha

