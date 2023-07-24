AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour".
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.
Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.
Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.
They were demanding a statement from the prime minister in the House on the Manipur issue.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years