Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP to work to strengthen position in 'weak booths' in Himachal

PTI
PTI, Hamirpur,
  • Feb 04 2023, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

With an eye on the 2024 general elections, the Himachal Pradesh BJP will take steps to strengthen its position in "weak booths" in the state's four Lok Sabha constituencies and apprise voters of the development work undertaken by the party-led government at the Centre.

The decision was taken at a marathon meeting of the core committee of the Himachal Pradesh BJP in Una on Friday night. The meeting was chaired by state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

BJP's national vice president Saudan Singh and other top leaders also attended the meeting.

Also Read | BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan, K Annamalai as poll in-charges for Karnataka

During the meeting, it was decided that "weak booths" will be marked in all four Lok Sabha constituencies of Himachal Pradesh and the sitting MPs will stay at these booths, the spokesperson said.

Besides, the BJP will reach out to the common people in these areas and tell them about the development initiatives and public welfare work undertaken by the party's government at the Centre and in the state during the last five years, he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami will camp in Mandi constituency, the only Lok Sabha seat held by the Congress, and work on strengthening the organisation, according to the party spokesperson.

In the meeting, which lasted for about four hours, a strategy to corner the Congress government was also discussed. Reasons for the BJP's defeat in the assembly elections in November were also reviewed.

The BJP is a disciplined political party and will not tolerate indiscipline. Strict action is being taken against those who worked against the party in the assembly polls, said state unit chief Kashyap.

Himachal Pradesh
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

