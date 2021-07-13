Ahead of polls, Modi to inaugurate Rs 800 crore worth projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Thursday to inaugurate a slew of development projects worth nearly Rs 800 crore, virtually kickstarting the campaign for the next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

During his day-long visit to Varanasi, the prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate a multi-level parking, a 100-bed maternal and child health wing in Banaras Hindu University, a three-lane flyover, and launch RO-RO vessels for tourism development on river Ganga.

Besides offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting.

Also read — BJP misused power to 'trample' on democracy in UP block panchayat chief polls: Priyanka

Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate Rudrakash International Cooperation and Convention Centre, which has been built with Japanese assistance, and lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

The prime minister will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid-19 preparedness.

Also read — UP block panchayat polls: 'Big victory' for BJP; Opposition slams Yogi government over violence

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had faced criticism over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as people struggled to find hospital beds, oxygen support for patients.

Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls early next year and the BJP is expected to build its campaign on development and fulfilling its long-time promise of constructing a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP performed poorly in the recent panchayat elections where arch-rival Samajwadi Party took a lead by ensuring victory of a maximum number of candidates backed by it. However, the BJP trumped its rivals by bagging maximum Zilla Panchayat President posts.