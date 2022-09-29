Akhilesh elected Samajwadi Party Prez for third time

Akhilesh Yadav elected Samajwadi Party president for third time

Taking over from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav became SP president for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 29 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 13:53 ist

Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected president of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, said the party's secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav.

Declaring the result of the election at the Samajwadi Party national convention at Ramabai Ambedkar stadium here, Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.

Taking over from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav became SP president for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017 and for the second time at the party's national convention in Agra in October the same year. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

 