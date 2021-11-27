Akhilesh gives Mamata’s 'Khela Hobe' a UP flavour

Akhilesh Yadav gives Mamata’s 'Khela Hobe' a UP flavour to take on BJP

In his attempt to woo central and eastern UP voters, Samajwadi Party is portraying Yogi Adityanath as an outsider

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 16:19 ist
The slogan 'Khadeda Hoibe' has been heard in Akhilesh’s rallies throughout November and the party. Credit: PTI Photo

As the Uttar Pradesh polls draw close, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is adopting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s viral slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ with an Awadhi-Bhojpuri twist, hoping to emulate the Opposition leader’s victory in the state.

Akhilesh is hoping that just the way 'Khela Hobe' played a part in propelling Banerjee to power for the third time against an insistent BJP, his party’s song ‘Khadeda Hoibe’ will do the same for him. It loosely translates to “be chased out”.

The party is attempting to woo central and eastern UP voters with the song that slams the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

Also Read | Battle for Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav has seized the moment, but will it be enough?

This slogan has been heard in Akhilesh’s rallies throughout November and the party, encouraged by the public response, made it into a song.

The BJP had adopted this tactic last month, with CM Adityanath launching a theme song titled ‘UP Number 1’ for its battle in 2022. The song sings praises of the Adityanath government and refers to state projects over the past four and half years. The song also credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and his ‘double engine government’.

Samajwadi Party is pulling out all stops to show Akhilesh as a better candidate to head the state while portraying Adityanath as an "outsider".

"In Gujarat, a Gujarati is made CM, in Maharashtra, a Marathi, Telugu in Andhra Pradesh," IP Singh, national spokesperson of SP is quoted as saying in a report by The Economic Times.

"He can be MP or MLA or can be made a minister at the Centre, but the most important post in the state should belong to a 'UP ka beta' (UP's son)," Singh said.

Earlier this month, SP also launched a perfume, 'Scent of Socialism', which it claims will dispel the lies of the BJP government. This is the first time that a political party has launched its own perfume.

Asked about the nature of the scent, Akhilesh Yadav said: "When people use it, they will smell socialism. The perfume will end hatred in 2022."

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics
Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

800-year old mummy found in Peru

800-year old mummy found in Peru

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 