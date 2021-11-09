Ahead of UP polls, Akhilesh Yadav launches 'scent of socialism'

Ahead of polls, Akhilesh launches 'scent of socialism'

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 09 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 17:09 ist
In a first, a party has launched its own perfume ahead of the assembly elections. Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's perfume and termed it the "scent of socialism".

Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.

This is the first time that a political party has launched its own perfume.

Asked about the nature of the scent, Akhilesh Yadav said: "When people use it, they will smell socialism. The perfume will end hatred in 2022."

The perfume is boxed in red and green colours - the colours of the Samajwadi Party - and the bottle in stained glass, carries the party's name and symbol which is the cycle.

