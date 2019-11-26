'Apologise for supporting BJP after Parrikar's death'

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday apologised for his continued support to BJP-led state government after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in March last year.

Sardesai was ousted from the cabinet in July last year with party colleagues Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after BJP gained majority in the House due to the cross over of 10 Congress legislators.

"I am not reluctant to admit that I was wrong in my continued support to BJP after Parrikar's death. It was an emotional time and I felt obligated to him in his final moments even though he was unsure of Dr Pramod Sawant as his successor. For this, I say sorry," Sardesai tweeted on Tuesday.

The GFP, which won three seats in the 2017 Assembly polls, had supported Manohar Parrikar as the chief minister, along with others like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents.

After Parrikar's death on March 17, 2019, due to a pancreatic ailment, GFP continued its support to BJP after Sawant was selected as his successor.