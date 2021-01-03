Approval was premature and could be dangerous: Congress, CPI(M) target Centre over vaccine; BJP strikes back

A political war broke out over the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine with opposition targeting the Modi government on issues ranging from “premature” approval of the indigenously-developed Covaxin, to fears of impotency post-vaccination.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor accused the Modi government of “short-circuiting” the approval process for Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and cautioned against its use till full trials were over.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda hit back at the “vaccine sceptics” in the opposition parties, accusing them of playing into the hands of “vested interests” and refusing to be proud of “anything Indian”.

“Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the Covid-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas. People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future,” Nadda said.

“To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people’s precious lives and hard earned livelihoods,” he added.

Even before the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the vaccines produced by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, Samajwadi Party leader Ashutosh Sinha expressed fears that the Covid-19 vaccine could lead to “impotency”.

DCGI V G Somani dismissed as “absolute rubbish” claims that the vaccine could lead to impotency.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was “puzzling” that internationally-accepted protocols relating to Phase-3 trials were modified for Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, a “first rate enterprise”.

“The Covaxin has not yet had Phase-3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous… Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with AstraZeneca in the meantime,” Tharoor said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also demanded a full disclosure about all the trials and results of the vaccines to build confidence in the people, contending that such steps have been taken globally.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at Tharoor and Ramesh for questioning the efficacy of the vaccines.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, chose to tread a cautious line, congratulating the scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech on approval of the indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine as well as scientists at the Serum Institute.