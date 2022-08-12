Arvind Kejriwal baiting people with freebies to fulfill his ambitions: Sambit Patra

Amid the ongoing tussle between AAP and Centre over freebies, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Friday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying his only goal is to establish the prominence of his party in the country.

"Freebies are baits to lure people so that ambitions of Arvind Kejriwal get fulfilled," Patra said.

He alleged that Kejriwal acts as if he is worried for the entire world but he is worried only about himself, only about the benefits of "main", "mera" and "meri party". Patra added that this is why Kejriwal is presenting "lies day after day".

"Arvind Kejriwal used to appear on TV and say that there's pollution, so they developed a bio-decomposed chemical. He said it's being sprinkled and it'll make Delhi pollution-free. It was later found that for a chemical worth Rs 60 lakh, advertisement of Rs 24 crore was done," Patra said.

Joining the debate over freebies, Kejriwal on Thursday had said that there seems to be something wrong with the Centre's finances the way it is "strongly opposing" free facilities for people.

Citing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, reduction in states share in central taxes from 42 per cent to 29 per cent, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25 per cent cut in MNREGA fund, Kejriwal asked where was all the money going.