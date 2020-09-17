'Farm bills anti-farmer, AAP to vote against it'

Arvind Kejriwal terms three farming-related bills 'anti-farmer', says party will vote against them in Parliament

  Sep 17 2020
The AAP has three Rajya Sabha MPs and one Lok Sabha MP. Credit: PTI Photo

Terming three bills related to agriculture "anti-farmer", AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that the Centre withdraw them, saying his party will vote against the bills in Parliament.

"The three bills related to farming and farmers brought in the Parliament are anti-farmer. Farmers all over the country are opposing them. The central government should withdraw these three bills. The AAP will vote against them in Parliament," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Centre had on Monday introduced The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

These bills seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside notified farm mandis, and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce. 

