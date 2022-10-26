As Kharge assumes Congress mantle, Sonia Gandhi 'very relieved'

After handing over the party baton to Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that she felt 'very relieved' as she would now be free from this responsibility.

Sonia, who was the party president for the last 24 years, said that she carried out her duty to best of her ability.

She said that the Congress faces many challenges. "With full strength, unity, we have to move forward and succeed," she added.

Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday after Chairman of the central election authority of the Congress Madhusudan Mistry formally handed over the election certificate to Kharge at a function, which was attended by party leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot.

Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence and spent some time with him.

