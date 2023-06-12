Assam BJP woman leader killed; body dumped on highway

A woman BJP leader was allegedly killed by unidentified persons and her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday, police said.
Also Read | Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit state
The body of district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on the national highway in Salpara area under Krishnai police station limits of the district.
Police, which sent her body to Goalpara Civil Hospital for autopsy, suspect that she was killed somewhere else and her body dumped.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol
Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral
Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?
Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot
RBI right again to peg interest rates
Marriages in China slump to historic low
How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life