Assam BJP woman leader killed; body dumped on highway

Assam BJP woman leader killed; body dumped on highway

Police suspect that she was killed somewhere else and her body dumped

PTI
PTI, Goalpara (Assam),
  • Jun 12 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A woman BJP leader was allegedly killed by unidentified persons and her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit state

The body of district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on the national highway in Salpara area under Krishnai police station limits of the district.

Police, which sent her body to Goalpara Civil Hospital for autopsy, suspect that she was killed somewhere else and her body dumped.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
India News
BJP
Assam
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

 