Avoid gatherings and travel, cancel non-emergency leaves: Govt to paramilitary

Preparing its personnel to fight COVID-19, the paramilitary forces will be asking its men and women to avoid public gatherings as well as long and short-distance travels, keep their shoes outside houses and avoid gathering at canteens.

It will also be asking its officers to cancel all non-emergency leaves and organise web meetings to ensure that the pandemic does not spread among them.

The moves come as the medical wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines to the paramilitary forces, saying the next three weeks would be crucial in checking the spread of COVID-19 and lack of caution could affect the personnel. The guidelines have said that administration work by medical staff that can be avoided at present should be postponed.

"There is a need to get into battle mode and plan ahead not only in theory but through practical demonstration and drills," it said.

The forces have been asked to direct its personnel to keep away from places like gymnasiums, malls, open-air markets, theatres, religious places like temples and swimming pools.

"Avoid international or domestic air, bus or train travel for at least a month except when it is essentially required. Long-distance travel is the biggest cause for spread (of the virus). All non-emergency leave of any kind may be cancelled forthwith. This will cut down travel risk as well," it said.

The guidelines also wanted the forces to cancel or postpone all meetings for at least a month except for those which essentially required besides avoid gathering at the canteen.

"Postpone all meetings with outsiders. Organise web-based meetings. If urgent, don't meet in groups of more than ten. Avoid all conferences, sports events. Avoid handshakes. Teach and practise cough hygiene," it said.

The forces also should plan and arrange for an extra emergency budget for the purchase of sanitation items and disinfectants like washing powder, phenyl, bleaching powder, plastic containers, buckets, mops and foot-operated dustbins with lids. It should also organise coordinated teams and set up control rooms with people given responsibility for healthcare, communication, security and purchase of equipment.

The forces should also brief personnel to "keep (their) shoes outside the home and wash hands and face immediately" on entering their houses. In-office premises, more wash basins should be installed besides arranging for soap for washing hands. Wash basins should be available in public places, preferably at the entrance of offices.

"For those in quarantine, enable contact with the outside world through mobile, laptop, television and newspapers. Chargers and adaptors with sufficient charging points are a must. Sufficient items of clothing, medicines, food and groceries should be ensured," it said.

Personnel also should keep in mind "not to forward unscientific, unsubstantiated messages" on social media. "Correct such misleading messages with the correct information from credible sources. It helps to check panic and fear," it said.