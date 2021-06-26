Bengal's 'Khela Hobe' reaches Uttar Pradesh, albeit in Bhojpuri

The slogan 'khela hobe', which was made popular by Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the recently concluded Assembly polls there, has reached Uttar Pradesh, albeit in 'Bhojpuri' version, where Assembly elections are due early next year.

Apparently buoyed by the success of the TMC, which made it a popular catchphrase in West Bengal, in the polls, the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has re-coined the term in Bhojpuri as 'khela Hoi'.

The slogan 'khela hoi' could be seen on the walls and hoardings in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of prime minister Narendra Modi, and also in Kanpur.

Former SP MLA from Varanasi Abdul Samad Ansari said that the slogan was liked by the people of West Bengal and they gave their support to the TMC.

''We are certain that the people of UP will also like the slogan....they too will ensure BJP ouster from power in the 2022 assembly polls,'' Ansari said.

The walls of Samad's house in the city displayed the slogan 'khela hoi'.

Similarly in Kanpur town, SP leaders have put up hoardings displaying the slogan in Bhojpuri. ''The game is on in UP also,'' said a senior SP leader here on Saturday.

SP leaders in Lucknow, however, chose not to comment on whether the slogan would be used by the party in the state in the next Assembly polls. ''We have many slogans....the people are fed up with the BJP and are looking for an alternative...we will provide that alternative,'' said another SP leader.

Check out DH latest videos: