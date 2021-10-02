'Bhaijaan ke saath': Tejasvi Surya takes a swipe at SP

Karnataka MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party ahead of polls in the state, saying the party follows the principle of "Bhaijaan ke saath...Mian ke vishwaas aur apna vikas".

While addressing an inaugural session of the BJYM working committee in Lucknow, Surya said, "Unlike SP, the BJP follows the principle of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'." He urged people to bring CM Yogi Adityanath back to power in the 2022 elections.

Surya also said he will visit all six organisational regions and 18 commissionerates to help the party's prospects in the state. "UP elections have national repercussions. We will ensure BJP wins more seats than in 2017. Haathi thak gaya hai... cycle puncture ho gayi hai (the elephant is tired, the cycle is punctured)," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos